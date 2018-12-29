PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to stop a thief’s stealing spree in a Plantation neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the man pulling up in a car to a home located near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

The subjects is then seen stealing a package from the front porch.

Plantation Police said that same crook was also caught on video stealing another package at another home nearby.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

