SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Westchester.

The doorbell camera footage captured the porch pirate walking up to the residence, located in front of Everglades K-8 Center, off of Southwest 16th Street, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

He is then seen swiftly taking the box before driving off in a silver minivan.

The couple who lives in the home said they are shocked that this would happen in their quiet neighborhood. The theft, they added, has made them question their safety.

“The problem here is not the value of the things that they got. The problem here is the security that we have in this neighborhood,” said one of the homeowners, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera. “We are literally in front of a school, elementary school, a lot of traffic in this street.”

If you have any information that could help police locate this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

