Video shows man stealing package from porch in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a package from a Miami residence.

Surveillance video captured the thief approaching a home in Wynwood, Tuesday.

The victim said the package was an item purchased on Black Friday worth about $60.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

