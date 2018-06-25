Video shows man riding on hood of car on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers on Interstate 95 were greeted with an odd sight after car was seen flying down the highway with a man on the hood.

Twitter user @danimidah shared the video after he saw the car heading southbound near Ives Dairy Road on Sunday around 8 p.m.

The unidentified man could be seen clutching onto the hood of the black car, which was going around 70 miles per hour,

It is unknown what led to dangerous stunt.

Since sharing his tweet, danimidah’s post has gathered over 306,000 views.

Watch the full video below (WARNING: Video contains strong language):

When she says she’s done with you but you’re not really done with her #onlyinflorida pic.twitter.com/4vt34VMhN6 — dani (@danimidah) June 25, 2018

