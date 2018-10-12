Video shows man possibly connected to shooting near Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say a man caught on surveillance video walking near a South Beach hotel may be connected to a shooting at a lifeguard stand near Ocean Drive that sent a man to the hospital.

Cellphone video captured first responders tending to the victim on the sand after, officials said, he was shot in the stomach, just after 11:30 p.m., Sunday.

“This incident occurred at the 1500 block of the beach, at the lifeguard stand,” said Miami Beach Police Detective Shantell Mitchell.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators searching for information on a possible shooter found surveillance video from the upscale Betsy Hotel showing a man walking down an alleyway between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. They believe he could be connected to the incident.

“[He’s] roughly in his 20s, and he had on a button-down shirt with blue jean shorts,” said Mitchell.

Detectives said they are seeking this man for questioning, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

