Video shows man firing gun from Miami-Dade balcony, raising celebratory gunfire concerns

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a social media stunt that could have been a killer, and it has prompted police to warn residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

A video that made its way to Jacked In Dade shows two men on a balcony while listening to music about guns. The clip then shows one of the men discharging a firearm.

Miami-Dade Police are now looking into the video.

“Social media, the internet, has fueled some of these acts,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Detectives are trying to figure out exactly where it happened and who pulled the trigger looking for attention.

“To have a firearm is a constitutional right, but once you have that firearm, you have to be a responsible owner,” said Zabaleta.

The practice of celebratory gunfire is the focus of a yearly campaign in Miami-Dade County, as community leaders work to educate the public and remember the lives taken by random gunfire.

Jerome Starling became involved after his 5-year-old niece was killed by a stray bullet in 1997.

“This is a part of gun violence where we’re shooting guns up in the air,” he said back in 2011.

And yet, authorities said, celebratory gunfire continues to happen.

“We won’t tolerate this. We won’t have it. It’s a crime, it’s ridiculous, and it’s pathetic,” said Starling.

If the man who fired the gun from the balcony is caught, he will face a change of reckless display of a firearm, and there is an effort to catch him.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers are also sharing the video in the hopes they receive a tip in the form of a tag for police.

“It’s just people who are irresponsible, that just don’t care, and those are the individuals who should not being bearing arms,” said Zabaleta. “Those are the individuals that we are trying to get the firearms from their hands because they have become a danger to our community.”

Police said residents who see the video on social media and know who the gunman is can tag him, or they can remain anonymous and contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

