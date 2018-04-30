Video shows man fighting dad’s attacker outside Miami Beach building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man came to his father’s aid outside of an apartment building in Miami Beach when, he said, a group of people was about to attack the older man.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments Daniel Ludwig confronted one of several people who, he said, targeted his 60-year-old father, David Ludwig, along busy Normandy Drive in Miami Beach, Friday afternoon.

Daniel said his father had undergone heart surgery about a month ago and is recovering and still weak.

The footage shows David wearing a white shirt as he stood outside of the building he owns. Daniel, seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, is seen standing by his side.

Daniel said his father is trying to clean up the building in an effort to stop illegal drug use on the premises.

The video shows David telling a group of people to leave. One of those subjects is seen throwing a punch in David’s direction. However, Daniel is seen blocking him.

The subject is then seen lunging at Daniel, but once again he fends off the attacker.

Daniel is seen running after the subject as he sprints toward the back seat of a car.

It’s a son defending his dad. A mid day smack down on Miami Beach. @MiamiBeachPD making five arrests! All on video #EXCLUSIVE @wsvn pic.twitter.com/64cv0MKjfV — Rosh Lowe (@rloweon7) April 30, 2018

“This is an old man we’re talking about. We’re not talking about a young guy,” said a man whose surveillance camera captured the entire incident. “An old man, and people jump out of a car and attack him.”

The man, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said Daniel likely prevented a potential tragedy.

“Luckily, the son was there, ’cause if the son wasn’t there, I believe that something serious could have happened to this man,” he said. “I was very concerned when I saw this video.”

The owner of the surveillance camera said he is stunned by what he saw. “There are times where we can be unsafe. We have to be very careful. We have to be very vigilant of what’s going on around us,” he said.

Police were able to arrest numerous people. The video shows officers arriving at the scene.

“The police showed up amazingly fast,” said the owner of the surveillance camera. “I think, after the fight broke out, it was probably 20 to 30 seconds that they came, so, a lot to say about the Miami Beach Police Department. They show up very, very quickly. They’re very responsive.”

Daniel later spoke on the phone with 7News. He said his instinct kicked in when he saw these people going after his father, adding he was going to do anything to protect him.

The subjects are facing either aggravated assault or trespassing charges.

