Video shows lightning striking outside Florida woman’s window

BOYNTON BEACH (WSVN) — A South Florida woman managed to record the terrifying moment lightning struck outside her window.

Erica Hite of Boynton Beach recorded a video showing heavy rain outside her home, Sunday, when lightning struck right in front of her home.

“I was about to go out to dinner with my family and show them in a video why I can’t leave because it was raining so bad, then lightning struck outside of my window,” Hite told WPTV.

Strong thunderstorms moved across the state, Sunday flooding some parts of South Florida and causing power outages.

Severe storms are expected to continue Monday.

To view the forecast, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.