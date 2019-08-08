Video shows land crabs invading Florida neighborhood

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida neighborhood was overrun by crabs and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Stuart resident Abriel Arnel recorded video showing dozens of blue land crabs crawling around her neighborhood.

“We’ve lived here for a few years and this is the worst we’ve seen them!” Arnel told Fox 35. “I was told they are blue land crabs. Apparently they burrow throughout the year, but it’s during this season (and their spawning season) when the heavy rain forces them out.”

According to the University of Florida, the spawning season and female migration season for the crabs runs from June to December, peaking in October and November.

However, the crabs can only be harvested during the open season, which runs from Nov. 1 through June 30 of the following year.

This isn’t the first time an invasion of land crabs was seen in a Florida neighborhood.

Last month, a man went into his backyard and discovered hundreds of land crabs outside his Port St. Lucie home.

