SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video recorded by members of an animal rights group that went undercover at a farm in Southwest Miami-Dade shows what they claim to be illegal cockfights.

The blurry footage, shot by Animal Rescue Mission at Rancho El Triangulo, shows roosters fighting to the death as cheering spectators place their bets and referees judge the matches.

Animal Rescue Mission spokesperson Richard Couto said this is a clear case of animal abuse.

“Up to 50 illegal cockfights are conducted every Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are waged illegally on this property,” he said. “The losing birds, without being dead, are discarded in the trash.”

Police were called out to the farm, located near Southwest 202nd Avenue and 216th Street, to investigate on Saturday.

According to Animal Rescue Mission, an unspecified number of roosters were found, but since there was no concrete evidence of cockfighting, no arrests were made.

