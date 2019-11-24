Video shows group targeting vehicles in Coral Springs neighborhood

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Coral Springs neighborhood are on edge after, they said, a group of burglars targeted their vehicles overnight and, in at least one case, were able to break into a car.

Surveillance video captured the subjects, seen wearing hoodies, as they crept through driveways and checked car doors, early Friday morning.

The unwanted visitors were seen running from house to house with what appears to be a getaway car following them closely behind.

One surveillance camera shows one of the thieves running up to a car door and checking to see if it was unlocked before moving on with the group.

Area resident Chris Florea’s surveillance cameras captured the crew near Northwest 52nd Place and 84th Way.

He said he’s shocked that such a stunt would be pulled in this quiet neighborhood.

“I’ve heard stories, you know. Other people have said they’ve had some problems, different things,” said Florea, “but, I mean, it’s a pretty safe neighborhood. Everybody here has cameras, alarms. Some of them have guns. It’s a pretty well-protected neighborhood.”

Thankfully, Florea’s car doors were locked, so the would-be burglars left empty-handed.

Unfortunately, Florea said, other residents weren’t as cautious about their cars.

“The neighbor two houses down was — they actually got into his car,” he said. “He left it unlocked, but the night before, he cleaned it out, his car, so there’s no valuables in it.”

With these car break-ins happening so close to home, other neighbors have been left unsettled.

“It’s a little unnerving having somebody walk through your yard and so systematically,” said resident Karen Pietrafesa. “There’s a crew of them, and it’s not comfortable.”

As of Monday, no one has been taken into custody as Coral Springs Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on these attempted car burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

