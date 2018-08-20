Video shows Florida woman in wheelchair riding in back of pickup truck

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa resident spotted an odd set up when he saw an a woman in a wheelchair riding in the back of pickup truck.

According to Fox 13, Billy BigRig, a landscaper in Tampa, spotted the woman in the back of the truck heading south down Interstate 75. Once the vehicle exited the highway, Billy started recording.

“Grandma is sitting in the back of the truck in a wheelchair,” Billy can be heard saying on the video. “She’s strapped in, too. Look!”

The woman is seen in the back of the truck with a couple of pieces of lumber, a tire, a workbox and what appears to be a traffic cone.

Tampa police said it is illegal to ride in the back of a pickup truck on a main roadway.

