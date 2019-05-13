Video shows Florida man dodging lovebugs while trying to get inside house

PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — If you think you do a funny dance while dodging lovebugs, you aren’t the only one.

Devirus Pollard posted a video showing himself battling through a swarm of lovebugs while trying to into his house.

However, Pollard does have a little fun while avoiding the insects, and is seen ducking, kicking, and even dodging them like Neo from “The Matrix.”

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 2 million times.

Lovebugs tend to be active in April and May, and travel while stuck to their partner.

There is a myth that the University of Florida created the insect in an experiment. However, they actually came from Central America.

“Contrary to popular belief, the University of Florida did not introduce the love bug to the state. During the 20th century, lovebugs migrated from Central America, traveling through Texas and Louisiana before arriving in Florida,” the university said on its website.

Although irritating, the insects are harmless to humans.

