CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Warning the content shown above may be graphic to some viewers.

Cell phone video captured some bad behavior at a South Florida school when a student went on an attack against another student.

The cell phone video has some students that go to this school very upset, along with a mom wondering how this even happened.

Screams and punches were heard inside a Coral Springs classroom, Wednesday.

Cell phone video shows one student charging at the other. With his arm in a cast, he uses his good arm to slam his classmate onto the floor.

“That’s my daughter. Yeah, that’s my daughter,” said the girl’s mother. “That’s my daughter. You see that? You see? You see that, right?”

This mom is furious after seeing the video for herself of her 14-year-old daughter caught up in a fight. “Of course I cry for that. That’s my daughter,” she said.

Off-camera, students at Coral Springs High School told 7News there was an argument between the two students. According to them, the 14-year-old girl had thrown coffee on the boy. Then the chaos began.

In the video you can hear an adult tell the student to get out of the classroom.

A student said, “Something like this never happen, you know.”

Which makes it even more shocking for other students at the school.

One student said, “It had me mad a little bit because it was a girl, and you know, shouldn’t have went that far.”

The girl’s mother said, “I don’t know nothing. This school called me to come pick up my daughter, and now I come, and they show me the video.”

The school district said they take fights and bullying very seriously and usually, those students are disciplined. However, they did not say how the students in this fight will be punished.

So far, 7News has not confirmed the cause of the fight.

The Coral Springs Police Department also confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

