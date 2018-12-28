Video shows Ferrari plunging into Palm Beach Inlet

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Video has been released of the moment when a Ferrari drove into the Palm Beach Inlet.

The driver of the Ferrari had to be rescued after the incident, Wednesday.

A passing boater helped the driver out and took him to shore. He was uninjured.

However, the vehicle sank 30 feet below the surface. Divers attached inflatable lift bags to the car, raising it to the surface.

The Ferrari was towed to a boat ramp and brought to shore.

