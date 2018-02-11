FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captures the moment a gunman opened fire at a Fort Lauderdale gas station, killing a man and injuring another person, Saturday afternoon.

The footage shows three men exiting a black SUV at the Shell station located at 880 W. Sunrise Blvd., at around 2 p.m.

One of the men is seen with his guns drawn, and the others appeared to have firearms tucked in their pants.

Another surveillance camera showed the trip heading toward the front of the gas station where, investigators said, 46-year-old Gerald Gibson was standing.

The men appeared to exchange words until one of the subjects hit Gibson over the head with a gun, knocking him to the ground, and fired a fatal shot.

Investigators said a second person was injured but survived their injuries.

7News cameras captured devastated family members consoling each other at the gas station as crime scene investigators searched for evidence.

Loved ones said Gibson was a good person who leaves behind several children and grandchildren.

“He never did anything to nobody. I don’t understand who could have done this to him,” said family member April Bell.

As his heartbroken family continues to demand answers, they’re hoping the clear surveillance video will help lead police to Gibson’s killers.

“I just want justice to be served,” said Bell. “Whoever did this, they need to turn themselves in. I hope they find who did it.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

