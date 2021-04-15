Video shows driver jumping rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver in Daytona Beach did not let a rising drawbridge stop them from reaching their destination.

Traffic camera video shows the driver speeding through the drawbridge crossing, breaking the arm and then driving over the bridge as it begins to rise.

The car briefly caught a bit of air time before landing on the other side and driving off.

The incident happened early Monday morning. The crossing arm also required repairs.

Police are now trying to locate the driver, who they said, will likely face charges.

