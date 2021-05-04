Video shows dolphins swimming through crystal-clear water in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Clearwater, Florida really lived up to its name after a man captured stunning video of a pod of dolphins swimming in crystal-clear water.

According to Fox 13, Cody Long was boating off Pinellas County this past weekend when he spotted the aquatic creatures.

Video shows the dolphins gliding through the water right next to his boat before swimming off.

