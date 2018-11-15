Video shows deputies pulling over several people who failed to stop for bus

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Central Florida pulled over a number of drivers after they caught them failing to stop for a school bus.

Video posted to Facebook shows Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulling over a number of drivers, just seconds after they passed a school bus that was unloading children.

The school bus’ lights were flashing and the stop signs were in full display.

“IT IS THE LAW to stop for stopped school buses. This is to protect the children who are unloading from the bus,” deputies wrote with the post.

Deputies said they received reports of people breaking the law and passing the stopped bus.

Resident Monica Douglas was one of those who voiced her concerns, sending deputies videos of drivers passing the bus.

Douglas was present during the traffic stops and could be heard shouting with joy.

“Thank you Pasco sheriff’s officer! We appreciate you so very much!” she is heard shouting.

The sheriff’s office used the incident as a reminder that vehicles have to stop for school buses.

