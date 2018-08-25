Video shows delivery driver throwing Amazon package outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens woman is demanding accountability from a delivery driver who was caught on camera throwing her Amazon package outside of her home.

Surveillance video shows the individual tossing the package from the sidewalk on Monday, landing well short of Ms. Lewis’ front porch.

“There was no reason for [the driver] to throw the package,” she said. “It’s not like I have any dogs or a fence.”

The driver’s gender was not clear from the surveillance footage.

Lewis, who declined to disclose her first name or show her face on camera, said she initially didn’t know the driver was delivering her package.

“It was an unmarked car, [and then] I see my package being thrown to my house, and realized that was an Amazon driver,” she said.

Lewis said she pays extra to enjoy the perks of Amazon Prime, so seeing her purchased items tossed into the wind instead of being placed on her front porch didn’t sit well.

“I use Amazon Prime all the time, and I basically pay a membership for this every year, so I wouldn’t approve of them just throwing my package at my house,” she said.

In this case, the contents weren’t breakable, but Lewis said that’s no excuse for the way the driver handled the package.

“Whether it’s fragile or not, that doesn’t give them the right to throw your package at your house,” she said. “I don’t think Amazon would approve of that delivery.”

7News reached out to representatives from Amazon and received a statement that reads, “This does not reflect the standards we have as we expect every package to be handled with care. We have reached out to the customer to make things right.”

Representatives also stated that the individual no longer delivers Amazon packages and that they were an independent contractor participating in the Amazon Flex program.

