Video shows crooks going through car before breaking into Miami Lakes home

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured three crooks rummaging through an unlocked car before finding a house key and break into a Miami Lakes home while the homeowners were sleeping.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened after 5 a.m., on Sept. 1.

Francisco, who did not provide his last name, said his wife woke up after hearing a noise by the front door and went to check it out.

“Every time I think about — ‘There were three guys inside my house at night robbing us,'” he said. “I mean, a lot of things could have gone wrong. For months after months, we thought about it.”

The video shows one of the men going through the vehicle before they found the key. Another camera angle showed the men walking into the home.

“When she was coming off the bedroom, looking down, two of the guys were already coming up the stairs,” Francisco said.

The first-time parents were worried because their daughter, who is almost 2 years old, was sleeping nearby. Francisco’s wife then screamed for help.

“I grabbed the gun,” he said. “I came out running. When they saw me, they started running out.”

Hours after the burglary, detectives said the three men went on a shopping spree and visited three stores using the victim’s credit card.

“They stole my wallet, some cash that I had in a cabinet in the kitchen,” Francisco said.

Police said the trio stopped by two Walmarts and a Target, spending close to $800.

“I’m not feel safe in the neighborhood, not at all,” Francisco said. “We’re actually thinking of moving.”

Detectives have identified the men involved, and one of them appeared in court on Thursday, a day after his arrest.

“You were arrested for burglary to an occupied dwelling,” Judge Mindy Glazer said in court. .

Since the burglary, Francisco’s family has added a lot more security upgrades to their home. However, even with the upgrades, they are warning others not to get too comfortable.

“You know, we’re living in a time that a lot of people are doing crazy stuff so be prepared,” he said.

The family and police are warning people to lock their doors, including the ones to their home. They also remind people never to leave anything valuable inside of their vehicles.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.