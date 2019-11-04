Video shows crooks breaking into 2 cars before stealing Mercedes in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured crooks breaking into and rummaging through two vehicles before they stole another vehicle from a Miami Beach neighborhood.

The crooks were caught on video in the area of North Michigan Avenue and West 47th Court just after 4:30 a.m., Monday.

The Santos family said they awoke to the sound of cars being bashed into.

“So I know something’s up because it’s an usual time,” Jorge Santos said. “The glass is history.”

The family said their daughter’s Volkswagen SUV was targeted shortly after their next door neighbor’s Mercedes-Benz.

7News obtained different sets of surveillance videos showing crooks whacking the windows and going through the sedan.

The sounds of glass shattering and alarms going off in the early morning summoned the Santos family to the street.

“And at that moment, I woke up,” Santos said while watching the video. “I am happy I did not come out at the time this was happening.”

A glass company could be seen working to replace the busted out windows, Monday night.

Before Santos could step outside, the thieves sped off while screeching their tires.

After fleeing the scene, the crooks went to a home along La Gorce Drive and smashed the window of another vehicle.

The anonymous couple at the home, who are visiting from Mexico City, watched from the front bedroom window as a gang of at least five people work to steal their mother’s Mercedes-Benz.

“I just hear the noise,” the man said.

The female victim said one of the men was armed.

“A guy was walking, and he had it like this,” she said while showing 7News cameras.

They said they dialed 911 hoping this crew would leave and not head into the home.

“We were very, very careful because we were so scared,” she said.

The men left the home with the victim’s mother’s car.

If you have any information on these vehicle burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.