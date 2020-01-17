Video shows crook rummaging through unlocked cars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a car burglar who was caught on two different surveillance cameras rummaging through unlocked cars in Miami.

The burglaries happened near Southwest Seventh Street and 53rd Avenue on Dec. 27.

In the videos, the crook could be seen opening an unlocked car door before rummaging through the vehicle for valuables.

He then could be seen stuffing his bag with said items before taking off.

Police have not yet made an arrest in this case.

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

