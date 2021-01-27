Video shows crook repeatedly targeting Miami Shores cellphone store

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding a repeat crook who targeted a cellphone store in Miami Shores earlier this month.

Surveillance video captured the subject breaking into the store and running off with items from inside on Jan. 2.

About an hour later, that same crook returned to steal several more items.

Authorities said he fled on foot from the scene of the crime, a Boost Mobile on Northeast 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

If you have any information on who this person is, you are asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

