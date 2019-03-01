MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly-released surveillance video shows a different view of a burglar who, police said, swiped a flat-screen TV from an apartment complex in Miami.

The security footage captured the subject, seen wearing a hoodie, as he came in through the gate outside of the building near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Jan. 12.

Minutes later, he could be seen casually leaving with the TV set under his right arm.

Video from inside the building showed the thief breaking the lock before entering the victim’s unit.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.