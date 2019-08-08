Video shows Coral Springs thief pretending to pick fruit while stealing woman’s wallet

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Coral Springs grocery store showed a man pretending to pick fruit while he stole a wallet from a woman’s purse.

Coral Springs Police released the video, Thursday.

The video showed the man with a sweater in hand reaching into the woman’s purse while she was picking fruit.

Police said they are investigating multiple similar thefts at several businesses in the city.

Investigators are advising the public to always be aware of their surroundings.

