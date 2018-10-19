Video shows Coral Springs officer punching teen arrested at mall

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Video that shows a Coral Springs Police officer punching a 14-year-old girl during an arrest is making the rounds on social media.

The video, recorded Thursday at Coral Square Mall, shows the girl face down on the ground, on top of her hands, as two officers try to handcuff her. During the confrontation, an officer is seen punching the girl twice in the ribs.

Viewers on social media believe the officer used excessive force during the arrest. However, investigators said the situation is not as it seems.

Detectives said the situation began after officers received a call about unruly teens who had been harassing other shoppers. When officers went to meet with security, the said a mother told them the group pushed her 5-year-old child to the ground. Officers later banned the teens from the mall.

However, police said, the group returned, and they arrested one of the male teens.

After the teenage boy was arrested, they said the girl in the video began cursing and trying to incite the other teens.

Officers tried to arrest her, but they said she began fighting and resisting.

Officers said they then knocked her to the ground and tried to get her to unclench her fists so she could be handcuffed. However, police said the officer had to punch her twice in order to get her to unclench her fists.

The teen was then arrested.

Police also added that the teen violently kicked one of the officers as she was being put in the patrol car.

