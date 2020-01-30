Video shows confessed MSD shooter fighting BSO deputy behind bars

The confessed Parkland shooter was involved in a battle behind bars with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy. The jailhouse video of it was kept under wraps, until now.

In the almost two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, Nikolas Cruz has been in court many times — appearing quiet and subdued. Now, 7News has an exclusive first look at a different side of Cruz in a confrontation caught on camera.

This is the first time we’ve seen Cruz behind bars.

7News obtained the nearly six-minute video that was recorded on Nov. 13, 2018.

The video started with Cruz holding his head down, walking in slow circles around tables inside the Broward main jail.

He circled two, three, four, five, six times, for more than a minute. He then stopped and turned toward a BSO Sergeant sitting at a table — the only guard visible in the large room.

The video had no audio, but according to records, Sgt. Raymond Beltran “requested that Cruz not drag his sandals on the ground while walking around.”

The video showed Cruz give Beltran the middle finger. Instantly, Cruz charged at Beltran and punched him.

The two struggled near the staircase then fell onto a table and then the floor.

Cruz continued to hit Beltran before the sergeant delivered a blow of his own.

With Beltran struggling to take control, Cruz grabbed the Taser off his belt. As they fought for the stun gun, it deployed, but it did not strike either of them.

Beltran emerged with the Taser, and the two stood up and got into fighting stances.

Cruz swung, and Beltran hit back.

Suddenly, Cruz walked away and sat down at one of the tables.

He then got on the ground, put his hands behind him, and with the Taser pointed at his back, was cuffed and walked away.

Dr. Thomas Bonner: “OK, there he goes. He is angry. Oh, OK.”

7News showed the video to Bonner, a psychologist. Bonner is not connected to the Cruz case but has evaluated criminals before, and said Cruz looked — what he called obsessive — just before the altercation.

Brian Entin: “The circling. Does that mean anything to you?”

Dr. Thomas Bonner: “What it strikes me as, is he is deep in thought. He may be what we call obsessing. Who knows about what? But probably some very angry thought, almost ready to blow. Because he was very determined. It was very urgent in a way.”

The fight between Cruz and Beltran went on for almost a full minute before Cruz calmed down.

Beltran is no longer guarding Cruz. In fact, he’s not guarding any Broward inmates.

He was arrested last March for DUI in Washington State while on official BSO business.

Sgt. Raymond Beltran: “You taking me to jail, for real?”

Officer: “I’m taking you to jail, man. I’m taking you to Breathalyzer here at the precinct.”

He has since been reassigned outside of the jail.

7News reached out to Cruz’s attorneys at the Broward Public Defender’s Office who said they are not commenting on the video.

