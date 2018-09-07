Video shows car in drive-by shooting of 2 FIU football players

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said newly released surveillance video shows the moments two Florida International University players were shot in Opa-locka, as well as the car from where the gunmen opened fire on the students.

The footage shows the gray Nissan Sentra where, Opa-locka Police said, the gunmen fired shots and fled, Thursday afternoon.

The car is seen heading east at a high rate of speed as the shots are fired, striking running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller at a blue house near Northwest 140th Street and 24th Avenue.

As the shots ring out, someone is seen running around the house.

“A dark gray Nissan Sentra in the years between 2015 and ’17, driving eastbound, firing a handgun,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson, “around 15 rounds of a 9 mm handgun and continued to travel eastbound and left the scene.”

Jones was shot in the face and back and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. Miller was shot in the arm and treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Jones’ brother, Dalvin Cook, is a running back for the Minnesota Vikings. He posted a message on social media with a photo of the two siblings standing side-by-side.

Another of Jones’ brothers, James Cook, is a running back for the University of Georgia’s football team.

Jones remains at the hospital. Miller was released Thursday night.

As police continue to investigate, the FIU football teams headed north to play their next game against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday.

Miller’s parents had a message for those behind the drive-by shooting.

“You did this to somebody trying to work harder, trying to make something for himself,” said Miller’s father, Emerson Miller.

“My son is still alive, and whoever did this, just please come forward,” said Miller’s mother, Kia Thomas said.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.