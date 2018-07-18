Video shows burglar using screwdriver to break into Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras recorded a man using a screwdriver to break into a Miami home.

Video shows the man using the screwdriver and breaking into the rear door. Once inside, the man kicked through some drywall in the house before escaping with a bag full of items.

The burglary took place Nov. 22 at a home near Southwest 12th Avenue and Ninth Street.

Police are searching for a white man with a slim build, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He was spotted wearing a black hat, an orange short-sleeved shirt, long dark colored pants and gray shoes.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

