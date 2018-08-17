Video shows burglar breaking into Miramar business then changing his mind

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar was caught on camera, possibly having a change of heart while breaking into a Miramar business.

Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing a glass door open with a hammer. Seconds later he appears to get spooked by something and takes off on his bike.

According to officials, it happened last Tuesday at the Seven Days Food Market on Pembroke Road near Southwest 64th Avenue.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

