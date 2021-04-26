Video shows brawl inside Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was arrested after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport.

According to the Miami Herald, the fight broke out at Gate D14, Sunday.

The fight was caught on camera and posted on social media via OnlyinDade.

In the video, multiple people are seen throwing punches in three different fights taking place simultaneously.

Onlookers could be heard shouting for security while others begged those involved in the fight to stop.

Stanchions were knocked over and the furniture was pushed around as the fight continued.

Nearly a minute into the video, it appeared that things began to cool off as they started to grab their bags.

Within seconds, the brawl reconvened.

With no police in sight, passengers along with American Airlines employees risked their own safety to bring the chaos to an end.

It remains unclear what started the fight.

