NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman took out her cellphone and hit record after she spotted a bobcat on the hunt — right in her backyard.

The video, taken Sunday morning, shows the large feline climbing her pool cage hunting for food. Moments later, the animal is seen spotting a squirrel and darting after it.

The squirrel eventually got away.

The sighting took place in a community near Fort Myers.

The homeowner said she’s seen bobcats in the area before, but not like this.

