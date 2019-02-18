Video shows bat-wielding man robbing Fort Lauderdale phone store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was captured on surveillance video robbing a MetroPCS store in Fort Lauderdale.

According to investigators, the robbery happened along the 1400 block of Southeast 17th Street, Feb. 13, at around 2:30 p.m.

The video captured the subject, seen wearing a black jacket, pulling out a pink softball bat from his sleeve and threatening a store employee.

The employee then opened the register and gave the man cash from the store’s register, the video showed.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the subject is in his early to mid-30s, stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

