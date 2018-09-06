Video shows armed robbers targeting employees leving Miami dollar store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seaching for two armed robbers who ambushed a group of employees leaving a Miami dollar store.

Surveillance video shows the victims leaving a Family Dollar near Northwest 17th Avenue and 33rd Street on Aug. 22, when two armed men come from around the corner, guns drawed.

The two suspects managed to get away with a phone and gold necklace.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

