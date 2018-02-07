Video shows Amazon delivery men wandering around Florida home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A man is demanding answers from Amazon after two different delivery men were spotted wandering around his Florida home.

Michael Lentini said he was expecting a package from Amazon when he heard the delivery man enter his Sarasota home.

“I looked this way because I heard the elevator door open, I thought, somebody that I know,” Lentini said.

Lentini said the delivery man had wandered through his house and ended up in the master bedroom. The driver quickly dropped off the package and left, but surveillance video shows that he spent several minutes in Lentini’s home.

Lentini said he spoke to Amazon, and was reassured that it would never happen again. However, the next day, Lentini said another driver did the same thing.

An Amazon spokesperson said it was simply a misunderstanding and that the men got confused by the layout of Lentini’s modern home.

Amazon also released a statement which reads, “We are working directly with the customer to investigate and will be addressing any findings with the delivery personnel.”

