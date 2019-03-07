Video shows alligators having bellowing match in Everglades

MIAMI (WSVN) - EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Two alligators were caught on camera facing off in the Florida Everglades.

Video taken by Josh Boyd shows the two gators bellowing at each other in an effort to either win over a female gator or to claim dominance.

“It must be near mating season, as several male gators were all doing it,” Boyd said. “These were the only pair I saw that were squaring off, though.”

Boyd said he initially saw one gator bellowing before the smaller one came along.

Alligators typically bellow either as a warning and declaration of territory, or to find a suitable mate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.