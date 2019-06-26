Video shows alligator swallowing plastic at Florida wildlife refuge

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Wildlife officials are reminding the public not to litter and clean up after themselves after a woman spotted an alligator swallowing a piece of plastic.

Video taken by Corine Samwel shows the gator at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge chomping on the plastic bag before it swallows it. The gator then walks back to the water with what appears to be a piece of rope hanging from its mouth.

“This is a strong reminder to please secure your trash when you carry it home with you,” the refuge said in a statement. “Help protect our wildlife.”

Samwel spotted the scene while visiting the park on Sunday.

She said, after she recorded the video, she went around to collect trash and found multiple beer cans, plastic bottles, cigarette butts and more.

“Please people, do not use single use plastic and do not litter!” Samwel said on Facebook.

