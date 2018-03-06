Video shows 5 suspected in man’s robbery, murder in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated widow is hoping clear surveillance video will help solve a murder mystery after, police said, her husband was killed at his vacation home in Lauderhill.

Nakeeha Young wiped away tears as she talked to 7News about the crime from her home in Virginia. “He had a family, and the fact that he had to die alone is something that I’ll have to deal with for the rest of my life,” she said.

According to Lauderhill Police, Young’s husband, businessman Emerald Senior, was murdered Feb. 11. He was 44 years old.

“We would have celebrated our 17th anniversary on March 15th. We had been married for 16 years,” said Young.

Investigators said Senior, who was driving a Bentley, met three women in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Newly released surveillance vide shows the victim holding hands with one of the women as they walked down a busy sidewalk, at around 3:30 a.m.

At 6:19 a.m., video from an elevator at Senior’s apartment complex in Lauderhill shows all four of them walking in. Police said they were heading to his unit.

At 7:28 a.m., surveillance video shows a woman dressed in a red dress walking into the lobby. Police said she left the door open for two men.

The male subjects were seen running down a hallway at the complex with the women. One of them is seen taking off a red mask as he ran out of the frame.

One of the women is seen smiling as she ran down the hallway.

Police said Senior was found shot dead in his condo.

“It’s very important for the public to pay attention to this because, from what we can gather from video surveillance, we believe that our victim may have been targeted or maybe it was a crime of opportunity,” said Lauderhill Police Detective Kaela Allison. “We do believe that the primary focus was the robbery.”

Police believe this group has targeted other men. Now they are wanted for robbery and murder.

Young said all five of them need to be brought to justice. “There’s this emptiness that someone would actually take away my husband, the father of my children, for a senseless act of greed,” she said.

Senior leaves behind his wife and two children ages 10 and 16.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. If you recognize any of the subjects, or have any other information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

