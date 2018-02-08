SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three thieves who, they said, broke into a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Surveillance cameras captured the trio as they pulled into the driveway of a house along Southwest 10th Street and 84th Avenue on Jan. 31.

According to police, the subjects robbed the place and fled the scene.

If you have any information who these people are, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

