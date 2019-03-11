Video shows 2 throwing water meter cover at Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two vandals captured on doorbell surveillance video throwing a water meter cover at the front door of a home in Hialeah.

Homeowner Juan Gomez said he’s thankful his Ring security system caught the pair in the act.

“The damage is minor, but I’m afraid that these kids might come back in the future,” he said.

Gomez said he’s still upset with the vandals who damaged the door of his home off West 75th Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

“They can easily lift it because it’s defective. See how it doesn’t go down and wobbles?” he said as he showed the water meter cover to a 7News crew.

Gomez said the perpetrators grabbed the water meter cover outside of his home, ran up to the door and threw it.

“I’m guessing it impacted here first,” he said as he pointed at his door. “I don’t know how it had those two marks there and then it broke the tile down there.”

The concerned homeowner said the noise from the impact started his family. His mother-in-law even wound up in the hospital in the minutes after.

“My mother-in-law fell with all the commotion, and she’s fractured her hip,” said Gomez. “She’s at Memorial Hospital right now with a fractured hip.”

Gomez said he hopes the vandals are found and are taught a lesson.

“I don’t want to press charges ’cause obviously they’re kids and, you know, kids are kids,” he said. “I’m going to make sure I find out where they live, who their parents are and get the proper authorities to make their parents pay for my damage.”

If you recognize the vandals or have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

