Video shows 2 thieves stealing puppy from Pembroke Pines pet store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two men stealing a puppy from a pet store in Pembroke Pines, and the store’s employees are seeking the public’s help to get him back.

The crooks stole the male chocolate English bulldog from a Petland, along the 300 block of North University Drive, just before 7 p.m., Friday.

“Help us find this puppy because we just care about this puppy,” employee Tiffany Carrazana said. “We want to make sure the baby is healthy and the baby is in good arms.”

According to a store employee, the canine weighs around 23 pounds and is 13 weeks old.

The men who took the canine are described to be between 30 to 40 years old, and one of the men has flame tattoos on his arm, an employee said.

The crooks were said to be driving a gray vehicle, an employee said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

