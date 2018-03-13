MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men who, they said, were caught on camera stealing tools from a work van in Miami.

Surveillance video shows one of the thieves walking past the white van near Northwest 19th Avenue and 33rd Street, Feb. 7.

Moments later, a black unknown vehicle pulled up. Both men were then seen emptying the van and loading the work tools into their vehicle before driving away.

Police said one of subjects is between 35 and 45 years old, stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, dark colored shirt and long dark colored pants.

Investigators said the second thief is between 30 and 40 years old, stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white skully, black shirt and long mint colored pants.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.