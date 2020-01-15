Video shows 2 men firing dozens of bullets at North Lauderdale home; no injuries

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men firing dozens of bullets towards a house in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Seven people were inside of the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said they are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck that drove up to the house prior to the shooting.

Investigators believe the driver of that truck may have information on this case.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

