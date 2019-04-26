Video shows 2 in strong-armed robbery at SW Miami-Dade Family Dollar

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men responsible for a strong-armed robbery outside of a store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the subjects walking toward the front of the Family Dollar along Quail Roost Drive, near Southwest 117th Avenue, April 7.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the duo picked up bedsheets and comforters from the store shelves and left without paying.

The footage shows a woman who works at the store trying to stop the thieves but struggles over the merchandise with one of the men.

Police said the robbers fled on foot with the items.

The employee was not injured.

If you have any information on this robbery or the men’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

