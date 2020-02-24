Video shows 2 crooks robbing 3 liquor stores in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two crooks were caught on surveillance video robbing three liquor stores across Pembroke Park.

Brian Potts manages the three stores that were all robbed before noon on Monday.

“It’s not fun when your product walks out the store,” Potts said.

According to Potts, the duo first hit a 24-hour Liquors along the 3900 block of Pembroke Road.

One of the men could be seen distracting the store’s clerk while the other peruses the aisles before stuffing his pants with bottles of alcohol.

“All three stores we found them on the cameras just putting stuff in their pants,” Potts said.

The crooks then targeted a 24/7 Liquors down the street from where the first robbery took place. The crooks once again distracted the clerk and walked out with several bottles of alcohol.

The robbers would then target the locally famous Sweeney’s, along the 3200 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, to finish off their string of robberies.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were called once cameras showed the same two men were responsible for the crimes.

Potts said the duo went for top-shelf bottles of alcohol during their crime spree.

“About $500 – $600 in just three stores and they hit it in a half-hour,” he said.

Sweeney’s has been in the neighborhood for 60 years, and Monday was far from the only time the liquor stores have been robbed.

In August 2015, a video of a mother coaching her daughter to steal tequila from 24/7 Liquors made national news.

In July 2011, in another store under the same ownership group, women could be seen putting bottles of alcohol up their skirts before fleeing the scene and eventually being caught.

Several other thefts were picked up by their dozens of cameras, which management said often leads to an arrest.

“You might be able to get away with it in the moment, but we’re going to catch you,” Potts said. “The cops are looking for you.”

If you have any information on these robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.