Video released shows woman dragged, beaten in Miami Beach robbery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing video has been released of a woman being attacked and dragged by robbers in Miami Beach.

The City of Miami Beach Police released the video of the attack that happened near Washington Avenue and 16th Street, early Sunday morning.

The subject seen on video was with an accomplice. He demanded a woman’s purse, and she put up a fight.

Cameras captured the struggle. The subject could be seen dragging the victim, and then, according to the victim, she was hit with a gun. That’s when she fell to the floor.

The subject managed to get away with her purse.

Police said this is just one of three different crimes that happened that Sunday morning.

Officials believe the same robbers targeted another woman at gunpoint, about 30 minutes prior, along Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue.

In that case, they got away with her cellphone and cash.

About 40 minutes before that crime, around 2:50 a.m., the duo struck again, along Third Street and Ocean Drive.

Detectives said they flashed their weapon before demanding money. They fled the scene with $60.

If you have any information on these armed robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

