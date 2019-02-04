Video released of truck being used in South Florida convenience store burglary

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released of a burglary at a Northwest Miami-Dade construction site where a heavy-duty construction truck was used to plow through a convenience store’s hurricane shutters.

The burglary happened along Northwest 23rd Avenue and 54th Street, on Dec. 7, at around 4:30 in the morning.

Officials said the thief ransacked the store and made off with $400 and other goods.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.