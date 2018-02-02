Video released of thief stealing woman’s purse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released video of a woman’s purse being snatched in Miami.

The crime was committed on Jan. 20, near Northwest 10th Street and First Avenue. Police said the woman was walking with a friend when another woman stepped out of a car, walked towards the victim and snatched her purse.

The thief ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

According to police, the victim’s credit cards were used at two Walgreens locations along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. The victim’s bank was able to cancel her credit cards.

Police said the purse snatchers remain at large.

If you have any information on the thieves, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

