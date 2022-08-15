FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an elderly woman.

Police released a video in hopes of finding the person responsible.

“We just want to find out the person who needlessly hit our mother and left her there to die,” said Ronnie Gipson, the victim’s son.

In the clip, a woman falls off the sidewalk and onto the street as the rain came down before a car ran her over and sped after impact.

This happened on the 600th block of Northwest 10th Terrace on July 22, just before midnight.

Police have since identified the woman as 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson.

Fire rescue transported her to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Gibson’s family told 7News that they are seeking justice.

“For someone to just leave someone there to die it’s — that’s not human,” said Gipson. “She could have probably survived, but because of the person that’s selfish, had decided to leave her there without the care that she needed.”

In the family’s grief, they are remembering the good things about her.

“She loved life, and she loved her children, she loved her grandchildren,” said Gipson.

Gipson’s family is hopeful someone will come forward with information on who did this to Willie Mae.

“Turn yourself in,” said Gipson. “If you have any decency in your heart, turn yourself in. Do the right thing.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

